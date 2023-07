WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden has nominated a Rochester native to lead the U.S. Navy.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti would be the first woman to have that position. Franchetti is a 1981 Pittsford Mendon grad.

If the Senate confirms her nomination, she will be the first woman to serve as chief of naval operations and the first woman on the joint chiefs of staff.

Right now, Franchetti is the vice chief of naval operations.