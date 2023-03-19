Big Brothers Big Sisters host program to raise awareness of need for mentors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – First American Equipment Finance hosted basketball program for Big Brothers Big Sisters and “Littles in Waiting” on Saturday. The program included an educational basketball clinic and games.

The event was to bring awareness to the need for “Bigs” in Rochester. There are more than 130 “Littles” waiting for an adult mentor match.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester recently launched its new Sports Buddies program to foster connections between youth and adult mentors through shared participation in sports and activities that support a healthy, active lifestyle.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. First American, an equipment finance firm headquartered in Victor, is focused on sharing its success back with the community through initiatives like this. For more information, visit www.beabig.org or www.faef.com.