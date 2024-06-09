Big Wheel, keep on turnin’: Strong hosted adventure course for kids Saturday

A day devoted to the Big Wheel at Strong National Museum of Play

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kids and parents had a “wheely” fun time at The Strong National Museum of Play on Saturday at an event all about the Big Wheel bike.

Kids got to ride Big Wheels through an adventure course, including a car wash, gas station, and ramp. They also got to customize their own license plates and learn about the history of the Big Wheel.

But more than just kids were enjoying the experience. “Whenever I mention Big Wheel to parents, grandparents, they immediately have this smile that comes to their face because it just floods with memories of all of those legendary moments,” said Beth Muelhenkamp, marketing director of Schylling Inc., which owns the Big Wheel brand.

The Big Wheel was inducted into The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame in 2009.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.