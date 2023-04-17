Bike lanes coming to Brighton’s Elmwood Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some big improvements will be added to Elmwood Avenue in Brighton this summer as part of a $3.5 million Road Rehabilitation Project. Part of the project will include what many Brighton residents have been asking for over the past few years.

The entire two-mile stretch of Elmwood Avenue is going to be resurfaced, but it’s the new bike lanes people are excited about.

“Monroe County is going to be installing new bike lanes on Elmwood Avenue,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Like the cliche says, “If you build it, they will come.” That’s what Monroe County, and Town of Brighton leaders are hoping for.

“These bike lanes will be east, and westbound from the city Line. From South Goodman Street all the way to Twelve Corners, totaling two miles of roadway here on Elmwood Ave,” said Bello.

He went on to say beside the bike lanes the road will be upgraded.

“This summer work is going to begin to replace damaged curbing, repair and replace ramps, bringing them to ADA compliance. Installing traffic detection cameras at select locations, and we’re also going to be doing a milling, and paving of Elmwood Avenue,” said Bello.

When it’s all said and done, two dedicated six foot bike lanes will be added to both east and westbound lanes.

“Not only will this make Elmwood Avenue safer for bicyclists, but enhancements will be made for pedestrians, by creating additional space between the roadway and sidewalk,” said Bello.

Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle says sustainability is the core value of the Brighton community.

“Today is the day we celebrate thoughtful, effective transportation planning. Planning that reflects the need for safe multi-modal transportation in our communities,” said Moehler.

The $3.5 million road rehabilitation project is completely county funded. Elmwood Avenue will stay open for traffic while the work is in progress.

“A little bit like what happened last summer on Winton Road where there was an underground infrastructure project and they worked to keep the lane open both ways. So that’s my understanding throughout the project there will be at least one lane open both ways,” said Moehle.

A start date has not been released just yet, but the project is expected to be completed in the fall.