Bill aims to create national mental health hotline for first responders

WASHINGTON — A bill introduced into the U.S. Senate aims to create a national mental health hotline for first responders and to expand mental health services for people responding to major disasters.

As News10NBC has reported, over half of first responders have reported dealing with high stress, burnout, anxiety, or depression. That’s based on a survey of thousands of first responders, including over 300 in the Rochester area. In addition, 16% reported having thoughts of suicide.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley introduced the “First Responders Wellness Act” on Wednesday. Here’s what the act would do:

Establish a first responders mental health hotline to provide peer and emotional support, information, brief intervention, and mental or behavioral health and substance use disorder resources.

Require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to submit an annual report to Congress on the hotline and its implementation.

Ensure first responders can receive professional counseling and other mental health services offered through the FEMA Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program.

Direct HHS to issue a report on best practices and recommendations to establish a new mobile health care delivery site to provide short-term crisis services to first responders during a major disaster.

The NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association, National Association of Police Organizations, National Fraternal Order of Police, and other agencies have endorsed the legislation.