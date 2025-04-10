Bill aims to pay state lawmakers even if budget is late over non-fiscal policy

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Legislature members won’t get paid until they approve a new state budget, which is over a week late. However, that could change if a proposed bill is passed.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, has proposed a bill that would let lawmakers be paid if a state budget agreement is delayed over disagreements on non-fiscal policy.

The governor and other elected state officials continue to get paid if a budget is late. We’ve reached out to Speaker Heastie and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay for comment on the bill. We’re waiting to hear back.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved a third extension to the budget to keep the government funded. As News10NBC has covered, the holdup on this year’s budget is over non-fiscal policy changes, such as the proposed changes to the state’s pre-trial discovery laws.