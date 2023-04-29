Bill authorizing direct-to-consumer liquor sales could impact local mom-and-pop shops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Next time you’re out of your favorite bottle, imagine not having to make a trip to the liquor store.

That’s exactly what has some local businesses worried about a bill being considered in the state senate. It would let you have alcohol shipped right to your house. Right now, the senate bill is pending in committee but if passed, it would change the way a lot of us buy wine and liquor.

News10NBC spoke with one of the bill’s co-sponsors, along with a local business owner, whose opinions about the bill couldn’t be further apart.

Pinnacle Liquor co-owner Matt Jager said that he is against a New York State Senate bill that would authorize direct-to-consumer supplier shipping of liquor from out of state.

“As it stands, we just have the one location,” Jager said. “We don’t have the assets, the buying power that these huge corporations have.”

Senate Bill 4245 is currently pending in senate committee and that’s where Jager would like it to stay.

“We’d have these big companies coming in, leveraging their out-of-state outlets to gain advantage in the market,” Jager said. “So mom-and-pop shops kind of like a lot of the stores around here would effectively go out of business.”

But according to Bill co-sponsor and 57th district State Senator George Borrello, the measure would have the opposite effect.

“What this bill does is it levels the playing field because wineries are already allowed to do this,” Borrello said. “We’ve already passed a bill for cideries. Really what this bill is about is treating people fairly.”

On top of adding convenience for customers, Borrello said the bill would benefit small distilleries and entrepreneurs who may not have access to the liquor store supply chain.

“There are a lot of brands out there that might be nearby you that are making things that you would like, that you would not be able to find at your local liquor store,” Borrello said.

That is an argument Jager said he doesn’t find convincing as he does what he can to make his business stand out.

“We have small importers,” Jager said. “We have large distributors. We have this amazing mix of product, price point, and when you have big chains come in. If you follow other states that have done this, you’ll see that the selection significantly gets dropped.”

Jager said a group of independent liquor store owners met with lawmakers in March to discuss how the bill would impact their ability to do business.

Borrello is one of four co-sponsors of the bill that is currently pending in the senate commerce committee.