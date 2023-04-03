Bill Gray’s Iceplex hosts festival to get kids out of the house and having fun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Bill Gray’s Iceplex was transformed on Sunday for the 2023 Spring Fling Kids Fest.

The spring fling is a family-friendly event which overlaps with spring break to get kids out of the house and having fun. There were over 20 vendors, bounce houses, and unlimited public ice skating.

“It’s a great time because, ready to get ready for summer here in Rochester,” said Joe Dolce, Bill Gray’s Corporate Partnership & Events Director