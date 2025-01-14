Bill in Albany aims to restrict smoking cannabis near children

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new bill in Albany would put more restrictions on where adults could legally smoke or vape cannabis in New York State. The goal is to keep children away from the smoke.

The bill would ban smoking or vaping weed within 30 feet of a child or a location in which a child might live or visit, like schools or playgrounds. Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon from the Mohawk Valley is the bill’s co-sponsor.

“I’ve heard from a number of individuals regarding concerns of the use of cannabis around children, as well as our hospital facilities where children have been brought to the ER as they have been exposed to cannabis,” Buttenschon said.

According to the bill, offenders would be charged with a misdemeanor for a second violation and a possible 90 days in jail. Critics of the bill say it’s overly broad and would be difficult to enforce.