Bill in Congress seeks to rename Avon post office in memory of Officer Mazurkiewicz

AVON, N.Y. — A bill in Congress seeks to rename a post office in Avon in honor of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz.

Rep. Claudia Tenney announced the bill, which has passed the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The bill has strong backing from multiple Democratic and Republican Congress members, including Rep. Joe Morelle.

Officer Mazurkiewicz, an Avon native, was killed in the line of duty in July 2022. Kelvin Vickers is serving life in prison for the ambush that killed Mazurkiewicz and wounded his partner, who were investigating a double murder at the time.