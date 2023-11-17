Bill proposed to increase limo safety

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a bill Thursday to make limos safer.

The Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Act would do a number of things, including requiring enhanced safety features in limos, like window-break tools, and prohibiting operation of limos over 10 years old or with more than 350,000 miles on them.

The recommendations come from a task force formed after the limo crash in Schoharie in 2018 that killed 20 people.