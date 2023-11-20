Bill would ease ambulance-bill sticker-shock

A bill that will save you from steep, surprise ambulance bills has been signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

In the past, insurance providers didn’t have to send payment directly to the ambulance service. That left some people getting a bill for the full amount in the mail — imagine that sticker shock. This bill changes that.

The chairperson of the United New York Ambulance Network says this move will have a profound impact on our communities and health care system.