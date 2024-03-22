Bill would give school districts more control in teacher evaluations

Education officials have proposed a bill that would change the way teachers are evaluated in New York.

According to the Albany Times-Union, Education Commissioner Betty Rosa and New York State United Teachers union president Melinda Person delivered the bill to the chairs of the Assembly and Senate education committees.

The new system being proposed would give school districts more control in reviewing and giving feedback on teachers’ performances. Multiple measurements would be used, including classroom observations. Standardized test scores would be an optimal metric, instead of a required metric.