Bills AFC Championship guide: How to watch and what to know if you’re heading to K.C.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — After a thrilling victory in the Divisional Road of the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a battle to get into the Super Bowl.

Three of the last four Bills’ seasons have ended with a defeat to the Chiefs but quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills are out to prove that this year is different. The Bills ruined the Chiefs’ undefeated record in the regular season back in November, with a 30-21 win in Orchard Park. Once more, Josh Allen is in the running for the NFL’s most valuable player.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are seeking to become the first team in history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Last season, the Chiefs beat the San Fransico 49ers 25-22 in the Super Bowl.

The last time the Bills made it to the AFC Championship was in 2020, when they lost 38-24 at Arrowhead Stadium. Just like back then, the Bills will face their rival on the road. Here’s what to know before the game.

What date and time is the game?

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, Jan. 26. You can watch it on CBS or listen to it on the Buffalo Bills Radio Network, FM 96.5 in Rochester.

Where can you get tickets?

You can get tickets to the game on StubHub, Ticketmaster, or Vivid Seats. The game will be at Arrowhead Stadium at 1 Arrowhead Drive in Kansas City.

How much would a flight to Kansas City cost?

AAA found that round-trip flights from Buffalo or Rochester to Kansas City start at around $800 from Friday through Monday. Those prices are also similar from Saturday to Monday.

AAA says flight prices are cheaper out of Syracuse, starting at under $400 round-trip. However, the agency warns that prices do fluctuate and that some airline prices started to increase shortly after the Bills made it to the AFC Championship. You can find the most recent prices on AAA’s website.

How far would it be to drive?

It’s about 970 miles from Orchard Park to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. That’s about a 14-hour drive.

How much do hotels in Kansas City cost?

AAA says hotels are cheaper near the Kansas City airport and the downtown area compared to closer to the stadium. Hotels that are about a 30-minute drive to the stadium cost about $120 per night and up. Hotels closer to the stadium cost $300 per night and up. You can find hotel rates on AAA’s website.