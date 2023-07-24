Bills all-star kick returner Nyheim Hines is out for season due to knee injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nyheim Hines, the Buffalo Bills running back who returned two kickoffs for during an emotional game as Damar Hamlin was hospitalized, will miss the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury, the NFL reports.

The news of the knew injury comes days before the first day of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was watching from his hospital bed when Hines caught the ball and sprinted 96 yards for a touchdown during the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots. During the Jan. 8 game at Highmark Stadium, Hines also returned a kick 101 yards for another touchdown.

During the pair of kickoff returns, Damar Hamlin Tweeted about his excitement.