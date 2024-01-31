Bills’ Andre Reed to be on hand for Rise Dispensary grand opening

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A new cannabis dispensary will hold a grand opening this weekend in Henrietta — and a Pro Football Hall of Famer will be there to greet the crowds.

Andre Reed, who played primarily with the Buffalo Bills, will be at Rise Dispensary on Jefferson Road on Saturday. Rise is one of only two adult-use licensed dispensaries in the Rochester area.

Reed will meet and greet customers from noon until 2 p.m. There also will be a food truck and live music.