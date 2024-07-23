Bills are back: Team readies for 22nd camp at Fisher

The Buffalo Bills are in town as they get ready for training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.

The ramp up to the regular season really starts Wednesday, the first day of camp. Veteran players reported to the college campus on Tuesday.

Every member of the team has to go to camp. The players will ease into practicing with pads and, eventually, it will look like a practice you would see during the regular season.

If you’re going to camp over the first four days, you won’t be seeing any live contact drills. That’s against the collective bargaining agreement rules that the league and players agreed on. But players can wear helmets and protective shirts.

They’ll be in full pads and running through those two-minute drills in a very realistic game fashion as camp advances.

This is the team’s 22nd camp at Fisher in the last 24 years. They skipped two years during COVID.

And the players will have lots of spectators on hand. All of the free tickets to camp hvae been claimed.