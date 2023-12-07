Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses 9/11 comments that resurfaced

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sean McDermott addressed the media Thursday after an article started trending on social media, claiming that the Buffalo Bills coach praised the execution of 9/11 terrorists.

The article, written by Tyler Dunne, started to go viral Thursday morning. The article reads, in part:

“At St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., McDermott’s morning address began innocently enough. He told the entire team they needed to come together. But then, sources on-hand say, he used a strange model: the terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. He cited the hijackers as a group of people who were all able to get on the same page to orchestrate attacks to perfection. One by one, McDermott started asking specific players in the room questions.”

It goes on:

“What tactics do you think they used to come together?” A young player tried to methodically answer. “What do you think their biggest obstacle was?” A veteran answered, “TSA,” which mercifully lightened the mood.

McDermott addressed the Buffalo media Thursday after the article came out and said he had apologized to the team after making the comments.

“My intent in that meeting that day was to discuss the importance of communication and being on the same page with the team. I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team,” he said.

“Not only was 9/11 a horrific event in our country’s history, but a day that I lost a good family friend.”

After those opening comments, McDermott fielded questions from reporters at the team facility. He said the goal of the team meeting that day was “the importance of communication, and being on the same page as a team.”

McDermott said he would not discuss the article that mentioned the meeting.