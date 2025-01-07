Bills cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram shares inspiring story with local students

EAST IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Students at Ivan Green Primary School received a special surprise on Monday when Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram visited their school.

Ingram took time out of his schedule to share his story with the kids, sign autographs, and read from his new children’s book, “The Lil’ Player That Could.”

The Bills star emphasized the importance of being a role model for younger generations.

“Being able to share my story with them will have a greater impact than anything I can do on the field because I’m using my story to give them motivation and inspiration and hope to chase whatever dream they have in life,” Ingram said.

Teacher Kelsey Flanagan, who first invited Ingram to speak at a kid’s summer camp a few years ago, expressed her excitement about the visit.

Ingram accepted that initial invitation and the two have stayed in touch ever since.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.