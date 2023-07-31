Bills’ Damar Hamlin practices in pads for first time since cardiac arrest, says faith got him through

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Things are getting serious at the fourth day of training camp.

The Buffalo Bills players held their first practice in pads Monday.

It was safety Damar Hamlin’s first time practicing all suited up since he went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game in Cincinnati in January. The crowd erupted into a roar for Hamlin’s first appearance on the practice field at St. John Fisher University on the first day of camp.

He got a cheer Monday, too, and high-fived fans as he jogged onto the field.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Sunday there’s extra significance to Hamlin taking this next step.

“Awareness is important,” he said. “You’ve got X amount of guys out here, and then we had Damar in there as well. We’re trying to make it as normal as possible, but also understanding it may not be quite as normal as we want it to be because of what’s the past. Like I said before, we’re going to support him through this, and up to this point, he’s done a phenomenal job just taking it one day at a time.”

Addressing the media after practice, Hamlin says his faith got him through his recovery.

“As long as your faith is stronger than your fear, you can get through anything,” he said.

He also praised the Bills Mafia for its support.

“You can go out there and have a super bad practice, and go sign some autographs, and it’ll make your day,” he said.

The Bills open the regular season at the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 11.

