Bills’ Dion Dawkins speaks after his teammate went into cardiac arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins appeared on CNN on Tuesday night to speak about his teammate Damar Hamlin who went into cardiac arrest during a Monday night game at the Bengals.

Dawkins recalled the moment he realized something was “really, really wrong” after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

“When things like this are going on, they’re waving really fast and calling guys on the field and calling for the elite medical staff – that’s when you really realize that something is really, really wrong,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins said on CNN that he turned to the power of prayer in the scary moment. Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills said his condition is improving.