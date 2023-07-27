Bills’ DJs bring the vibes to Training Camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — It’s the second day of Bills Training Camp over at Saint John Fisher University.

Everyone is settled in, and the players are getting into a routine. That routine happens because of a lot of people — including two guys right by the sideline who have a pretty cool job.

It’s the afternoon, so everyone’s cleared out for the day. No players are on the field. The fans have gone home. But when this place is at full throttle, the energy seems unmatched.

And of course, the players are a big part of that — the whole team, really. But two guys helped drive the ship: D.J Milk and DJ. Yes, they’ve been pumping tunes throughout this place and in Orchard Park for a little while now. And after practice, News10NBC’s Jackson Roberts caught up with one of them.

“You know, we had training camp, everybody kind of feeling it out,” says DJ Milk. “We getting our feet back underneath us. So, we’re kind of just letting us rock. But as we get deeper into the season, definitely, you know, we’ll get some stuff from Digs and from the secondary. Sometimes it comes from the kicking team. It’ll be different groups, players. But yeah, we get a handful to request — a little bit from the coaches as well. Kind of keep the vibe exactly in the pocket. Like they like it. You know?”

But there is a difference doing it in Orchard Park during the regular season versus now.

“We actually are on a platform outside of the fence up above so that we could see practice. But we couldn’t be inside the facility,” Milk says. “Then we had to break a couple of times out in the call while they were inside a field house. So, now is this let you back up and close and personal, being able to see each other, being able to get that vibe from them real time as opposed to having that distance. So, it’s incredible being back.”