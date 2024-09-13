Bills-Dolphins: Business, fans see ups and downs to streaming-only games

Business, fans see ups, downs to streaming-only NFL games

PENFIELD, N.Y. — It was an exciting start to the night for Buffalo Bills fans as Buffalo battled the Dolphins in Miami. Fans turned out in big numbers to Bar-Bill East to watch Thursday night’s game, streaming only on Amazon Prime.

“So thankfully, we’ve been ahead of the curve whenever it comes to streaming. All of our TVs that we utilize all have connections to pretty much every major streaming service that we use,” said Scott Morse, general manager of Bar-Bill East.

Morse sees a big boost in business on days when the game isn’t available over traditional cable.

“On the days where we just have dedicated streaming games, we do tend to be busier than the ones that are on TV,” Morse said.

But some customers are frustrated by the NFL’s decision to put games on Prime, saying they don’t want to have to have another subscription to worry about.

“It should be on regular TV. It’s all about money. … It’s easier to watch a game at home, you know, and cheaper,” said Jerry Lenctot, a customer at Bar-Bill East.

But even those with Prime have noticed some shortcomings compared to cable.

“So I have Amazon Prime and I don’t mind that it’s on Amazon Prime, but I’ve noticed that it tends to be a little bit laggy compared to cable. I also don’t really see the point other than obviously the business side of it for Amazon in the NFL. But overall, it’s not the worst thing in the world. But I would just rather have it on cable,” said Hanife Gundogu, a Bills fan.

“There’s too many platforms right now, so I think they kind of needed them in town and only have a couple. I know the big names. Hulu, Netflix, I know Amazon Prime’s up there now — but I think that as long as they keep it to a minimum and don’t have people paying for ten, as many as there are subscriptions on, I think that having it on Amazon Prime or other, a couple other ones like Hulu is perfectly fine,” said Connor Welch, a Dolphins fan.

The Bills are playing their next game against the Jaguars next Monday.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.