Bills dominate 47-10 against Jaguars in game that earns Damar Hamlin first career interception

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills remain undefeated after a dominant 47-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

Josh Allen was the star of the game, tossing four touchdowns on 23-of-30 completed passes. Ten different Bills were on the receiving end of Allen’s throw during the game.

To start the game, the Bills unleashed a healthy 10-play drive, featuring four runs and six passes. A Josh Allen swing pass to James Cook earned the team a first down before passes of three yards. Soon after, the Bills completed a 4th & Three at Jacksonville’s 44-yard line.

Khalil Shakir, out of the backfield, was the recipient of an Allen pass that went for 12 yards and a first down. The only other drama, the Bills faced on drive #1 was a 3rd & Five that was converted by a QB keeper. James Cook capped off the drive on the net play with a six-yard run to the left side. Tyler Bass’ extra point attempt was blocked.

The Jags’ ensuing drive was a three-and-out that featured three incompletions from Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence.

The Bills’ command of the clock and play total continued with an 11-play, five-minute drive that ended with a 3rd & Goal touchdown. Josh Allen bought time in the pocket before flushing to his right and firing a seed to Dalton Kincaid who was running alone in the back of the endzone and the Bills took a 13-0 lead.

The Jaguars swung back with a 14-play drive to eat up nearly eight minutes of game time. However, the Bills defense displayed the “bend, don’t break” mentality, forcing back-to-back deep incompletions as Jags kicker Cam Little cut the lead back to 10.

The Bills offense went three-for-three to start the game though, responding with a TD pass to Keon Coleman, marking the rookie’s first career NFL touchdown. Allen faked a handoff on 1st & 10, sat in the pocket before laying a crosser to Coleman at the five and crossing the pylon to make it 20-3.

A little over halfway through the second quarter, Lawrence overthrew his man and Bills safety Damar Hamlin came down with his first career interception.

That turned the game from out-of-hand to a full-blown blowout as Josh Allen found Khalil Shakir running across the field, short of the sticks, he broke one tackle to get the first then spun by another at the goalline to score his second touchdown of the season. Bass made it 27-3 after the extra point.

The Bills got the ball back with 1:12 left in the first half and ultimately made it five-for-five with Allen’s fourth passing touchdown of the game, finding Ty Johnson open at the goaline with a 16-yard strike as Buffalo entered the break with a 34-3 win.

The Jaguars opened up the second half with a touchdown drive that cut the lead to 24, but the Bills, once again, drove down the field and scored. This time, however, it was just a field goal, a 27-yard from Bass to make it a four-possession drive once again.

In the fourth, Ray Davis ran for his first career touchdown as the Bills won 47-10 and improved to 3-0 and retained sole possession of the to spot in the AFC East. The Bills are tied with the Chiefs and Steelers for the one seed in the AFC.