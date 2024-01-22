Bills eliminated by the Chiefs for third time in four seasons in heartbreaking home game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills season has ended with a heartbreaking 27-24 loss, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

While the previous two playoff losses to Kansas City were away, this season’s loss in the second round of the playoff was at Highmark Stadium. This was the Bills’ chance to flip the script but Buffalo missed opportunities left and right, especially in the second half of this game.

Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 1:43 left, allowing the Chiefs to milk out the clock and advance to the AFC Championship round against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Losing sucks. Losing to them, losing anybody at home sucks,” said Josh Allen in a press conference after the game. “And you can sit there and say it’s a failed season. A lot of ups and ups and downs that we faced.”

Head Coach Sean McDermott said the pace of the game changed quickly.

“I felt overall it started up front. We allowed them to be a two dimensional offense in the run game in particular and they hit some big runs on us. That was not like us,” he said.

With the season ending, the Bills are expected to have their locker room cleaned out on Monday. Then, it’s the off season. Buffalo is hoping to find some way to move on past the Chiefs that have been their kryptonite and are hoping to move past the Divisional Round next season.