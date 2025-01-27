Bills fan from Australia travels to Kansas City for AFC Championship

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bills Mafia is heartbroken that their team came up just short of making it to the Super Bowl. But if there’s any source of comfort, it’s that fans across the globe are feeling the same devastation.

While many Bills fans are from Western New York, News10NBC Sports Reporter Mat Mlodinszki spoke with fans from other states and even another country while in Kansas City for the AFC Championship. One Bills fan traveled all the way from Australia to support his team.

“The first game was the Super Bowl, the unfortunate loss in Pasadena,” said the fan from Australia. “Red, white, and blue colors. That’s the colors of my home football team in Australia. So all the people in Buffalo get behind the Bulldogs in the AFL. But yeah, that’s pretty much the reason why. I just fell in love with it.”

Despite the long journey, the fan’s dedication was evident.

“So we flew in, we landed Thursday morning in San Fran, so we leave the same time we get in. Spent the day in San Fran, went to an NBA game, and yeah, they commuted over yesterday from there. A bit tired, up and down, had an afternoon nap, but it’s okay,” he shared.

This is the fourth time in five seasons that the Bills have fallen to the Chiefs in the playoffs but Bills Mafia still showing appreciation for all their team has accomplished.

