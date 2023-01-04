Bills fan raising money for hospital caring for Damar Hamlin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Donations to Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin’s toy drive online now total more than $6.5 million.

The goal was $2,500.

Now, one of Bills Mafia’s biggest supporters is raising money for the hospital trying to save Hamlin’s life.

Anyone who’s met Danielle Riley or followed her on Twitter knows her passion for the Bills.

She’s trying to direct the passion to help the hospital in Cincinnati where Hamlin has been in intensive care since collapsing during Monday’s game.

(File image)

Through Twitter, Riley is driving people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s donation site.

News10NBC Chief Investigate Reporter Berkeley Brean: “What prompted you to start the fundraiser for the hospital in Cincinnati?”

Danielle Riley: “The people at this hospital right now are literally in the process as we speak of saving his life, making sure that his family members are there.”

News10NBC reached out to the Cincinnati hospital to find out how much money has been raised.