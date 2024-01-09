Bills fan shot and killed outside stadium in Miami after game

MIAMI, N.Y. — Miami Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a Buffalo Bills fan outside of Hard Rock Stadium after the Bills-Dolphins game Sunday night.

News10NBC’s affiliate in Miami is reporting that Dylan Isaacs, a 30-year-old man from Canada, was walking through the parking lot when he and his friends got into an argument with the suspect who was inside a car.

Police say the suspect got out of the car, shot Isaacs, and then drove off. A GoFundMe to get Issacs’ body back home and to pay for funeral expenses has already exceeded its $50,000 goal.