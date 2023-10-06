Bills fans are in force at this London bar

The Buffalo Bills left Thursday for their longest road trip of the season. They play Sunday morning in England.

But no matter how far the team goes — Bills Mafia is there.

News10NBC caught up with a couple fans from western New York at the Bills’ bar in London.

Berkeley Brean: Where are you right now?

Brigid Evans, Bills fan in London: I’m at The Fitzrova Belle, which is the home of the London Bills Backers.

Brean: What’s the mood like in there right now?

Evans: It’s jovial and excited and just generally a bit chaotic.

Evans got a job in London and fell in love with the city. But she was born and raised in south Buffalo and was born a Bills fan.

“There’s a really cute photo of me growing up when I was little. … I’m sitting there with my two Bills pompoms sitting on a Bills bleacher seat with my Bills hat,” she said.

When Bills backers started meeting at The Fitzrova Belle three years ago, Evans says five to 10 Bills fans would show up. Last week against Miami, they had more than 100.

“There’s a real hunger here in England for the NFL and I think, given the Bills are as good as they are, they’re an easy team to root for on Sundays,” Evans said.