Bills fans celebrate win against Dolphins as they head into playoffs

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Everyone at Bar Bill is in celebration mode. Thrilled that with the Bill’s win tonight, they will be the number two seed heading into the AFC playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills are now riding high on a five-game win streak after defeating the Dolphins; it’s their longest winning streak since the Bills won seven straight games to finish the 2022 season.

Fans were glued to the TVs at Bar Bill watching every play, knowing that no matter what, the Bills are headed to the postseason. Randy Sullivan is one of the Bills diehards I spoke with who says that the momentum the Bills have right now moving into the playoffs is just what they need to make a push to the Super Bowl.

So, no matter what, there is good news tonight for Bills Mafia with the team headed for their fifth consecutive playoff appearance.





