Bills fans dig out Highmark Stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. Highmark Stadium has been filled with snow, so much so that Bills Mafia has been tapped to help dig it out for a second time.
The line to volunteer to shovel went from the gates all the way to the stadium. Fans who answered the call were rewarded with $20 an hour as well as warm food.
Official grounds crews have been clearing the field and the stadium 24/7 since the Bills’ last game. It’s all in preparation for the playoff game against the Chiefs Sunday.