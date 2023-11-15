Bills fans express disappointment, but also dedication

Tuesday was a tough day for Bills fans, after Monday night’s loss.

Some fans say they’re packing away the Bills jerseys and hats for the season. Others say not just yet.

Anyone who’s been a Bills fan knows that loyalty can come with disappointment. Bummed-out fans also took to social media to express that disappointment.

At Bar-Bill, the mood was somber on Tuesday afternoon. But a few fans said they’re choosing to see the glass half full.

“The Bills are the best team in football,” said Jonathan Stubbe, a lifelong fan.

Stubbe said the team has too many injuries right now, and they need to focus on overcoming those before bouncing back.

“They needed to run the ball, Cook got going, Josh called his own number, a couple times, which everybody is used to — but need to let Cook, Cook,” he said.

“We gotta get ready for the Jets,” said another lifelong Bills fan, Robbie Ockenden. “Let’s put all this in the rearview, get ready for the Jets. I’m not gonna say it’s over yet.”

The Bills are set to play another home game against the Jets this Sunday.