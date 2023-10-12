Bills fans fighting cancer team up with local brewery to raise money for cancer research

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A special group of Bills fans News10NBC first told you about this summer, are coming together again to raise money for those with terminal illness.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke first introduced us to the “Metastatic Mafia” at Buffalo Bills Training Camp.

Thursday, she explains how their experience there led them to ramp up their efforts to help fund research for others living with cancer.

All the ladies in the group are all living with Metastatic cancer. They’re making the best of whatever time they have left, and that was on full display the day we met them.

These beaming personalities caught the attention of Greg Connors from Connors and Ferris — who escorted them back to a location where they could get a closer look at some of the players, including Josh Allen.

Since that meeting, they’ve been inspired to spread the joy and raise money for research that could help women in the future avoid getting a deadly cancer diagnosis.

“My wish came true of meeting Josh Allen at camp and I want to pay it forward,” says Robin Finley, a member of the Metastatic Mafia. “Just like they do to the community.”

So, they partnered with Engine 14 Brewery in Naples to make a beer that could be sold to raise money for metastatic cancer research. The owner of the brewery was happy help after meeting the ladies.

“His firefighter days have ended, but honoring the fallen and trying to save lives are still here,” says Finley.

They worked together to brew a new beer, and then, came up with the perfect name for it.

“What was added to that was, all in ale because at Bills Camp we were ‘all in for Allen.’ So that’s how it got its name,” Metastatic Mafia members explain.

A signed jersey from Allen is just one of the many prizes they’ve lined up for Friday nights fundraiser at Engine 14 Brewery— where the proceeds of 4 packs of “all in for ale-in” will go to the breast cancer collocation of Rochester, specifically for Metastatic research.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday night at Engine 14 Brewery in Naples. You can preorder the beer right now on the brewery’s website.