Bills fans gather to cheer on their team at Pittsford Pub

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – All eyes will be on the Buffalo Bills tonight as they take on the Miami Dolphins and the energy is building at Pittsford Pub for one of the biggest games of the season.

It’s certainly been a roller coaster ride for the Bills and their fans this year. The Bills certainly have their work cut out for them tonight with a Miami Dolphins team that’s played extremely well this year. But if there’s any edge the Bills might have, it may that the Dolphins will be missing three defensive players heading into the game.

Ron Cosaro is one of the many fans at Pittsford Pub ready for the game. He says that with how well the Bills have been playing, coupled with the Dolphins injuries, bode well for the Bills tonight.

“I think if they win tonight, I think they can go all the way.”

Kickoff is at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 8:20 tonight on News10NBC. Tune in for the pregame at 8 p.m.

Go Bills!