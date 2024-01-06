Bills fans may outnumber Dolphins fans in Miami on Sunday night

Bills Mafia is taking its crowd noise to South Beach.

Bills fans have swarmed the secondary ticket market this week for tickets to Sunday night’s Bills-Dolphins game in Miami, after last week’s results guaranteed that the game would determine the AFC East champion. So many Bills fans have bought tickets to the Dolphins home game, in fact, that the ticket reseller VividSeats.com told WKBW in Buffalo that it estimates that 52 percent of the crowd in Miami will be Bills fans.

Nick Giammusso, who runs Buffalo ticket agency VIPTIX, told the Buffalo News that he’s seen a huge increase this week in how much Bills fans are willing to pay to go to the game.

“It is a hot ticket,” said Giammusso. “There’s a lot at stake. It’s been moved to the prime-time game Sunday night, so the NFL obviously thinks that way too.”

Russell Salvatore, a restaurant owner who hosts an event for Bills fans every year before the team’s game at Miami, said this year he has far more requests than he has space to accommodate.

“Had I known of the great response, I would have rented the Miami Convention Center,” Salvatore wrote on Facebook. “It kills me to have to say no to people.”

The Dolphins’ offense may need to practice silent counts this week. Bills fans will be loud.