Bills fans plan around winter weather as snow and wind could impact travel over weekend

Wind, rain, sun, or snow — Buffalo Bills fans Sean and Chris Falzarno from Greece said they will be at Sunday’s game no matter what.

“You gotta go. You gotta support your team. Nothing stops us, right? We are die-hard. We are there through everything. We are used to snow around here. I know it’s going to be cold and snowy but as long as we get the win, it will all be worth it,” Sean said.

As long time season ticket holders, Chris and Sean said they know how weather can play to the Bills’ advantage.

“Weather is always a great equalizer in football games, it feels, so throwing a lot of snow and a lot of wind, all it takes is one or two crazy things to happen for an upset,” Sean said.

But in the meantime, their advice to fans is to wear multiple layers, coats, and gloves.

“We are planning to hopefully, shortly after this conversation, to go out to Dick’s Sporting Goods, and things might be bare. We were going to look at Amazon but by the time it would get here, it would be too late,” Sean said.

Chris Falzarano’s advice is to get to the stadium as early as possible.

“We are staying at a hotel close to the stadium and then if it takes a long time to get home, we don’t have work on Monday,” Chris said.

A decision that could pay off for fans willing to pick up a shovel, with the Bills organization paying fans $20 an hour to clear snow inside the stadium starting Saturday night.

Fans who choose to shovel snow will also be treated to free food and warming centers.

But ultimately, Chris Falzarano said it all comes down to getting a ticket and arriving to Highmark Stadium on time.

That’s why Chris said that anyone who has plans on driving from Rochester to Buffalo should have a Plan B route in mind.

“In case like 90 is not an option to at least, it might take a while, at least you might be able to get up and over the heaviest of the snow,” Chris said.

The Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.