Bills fans prepare to return to London for a U.K. rematch vs. Jags

The Bills Mafia will be painting the town blue in London.

Dozens of local fans are traveling across the pond to watch their favorite team take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the U.K.

Some fans preparing for their big trip and the big game told us they started planning about six months ago. Although it’s costly, they believe it’s worth it.

“The Bills Mafia is going to take over London,” Michael Haugh said.

Haugh, of Livonia in Livingston County, has been a Buffalo Bills fan for decades. You can catch him and his son John Haugh on Sundays during the NFL season in their man cave. This Sunday, they’re changing things up — and will have a closer view of their favorite team.

“We’re excited, we are leaving Wednesday afternoon and we are flying out of Toronto Wednesday night, and we will arrive in London probably Thursday mid-morning,” Michael Haugh said.

The Haughs are trading in their man-cave seats to be front and center at Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London.

It’s a trip they planned months ago and a trip that cost them a hefty penny: $300 apiece for four tickets, and a total of $4,000 per couple for the entire trip. John’s mom Sue Haugh and his wife Lisa Haugh will also be attending the big game.

John Haugh: But money is not an object when you got the Buffalo Bills involved.

Marsha Augustin: So, you think it’s well worth it?

John Haugh: Oh yes, money well spent!

The Haughs say they are the biggest Bills Mafia father-son duo you’ll find in Livonia.

Every inch of this man cave is decorated with Bills swag, from Josh’s Jaqs Cereal to Jim Kelly’s jersey to Highmark Stadium pictures — and that’s not all. There’s John’s most prized possession, from when the Bills had an un-Bill-lievable comeback from a 35-3 deficit against Houston in ’93.

“This is when they came back, they kicked the winning field goal and I got Frank Reich and Steve Christie signing it and celebrating the moment,” John said.

They are hoping for a comeback this time around with the Jaguars, and they are staying positive.

“We went in 2015 to see the Bills play the Jaguars over in Wembley Stadium,” Michael Haugh said. “Unfortunately, we lost back in 2015 but we are going to come over there with a different approach and kick their butt,” John Haugh said.

More prized possessions of Johns are Super Bowl ticket stubs from Super Bowl 29 to which his dad treated him. It’s something else that’s on the man cave walls.

A Super Bowl win is what they are hoping the Bills will bring home this season — but, in the meantime, Michael has some encouraging words for them.

“Go Bills, we are proud of you and are looking forward to seeing you in London,” he said.