CINCINNATI, OH (WHEC) – Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Bills Monday Night Football games at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin made a hit during a play, and quickly got up. He abruptly collapsed right after.

After a long time on the field, he was carted off and taken away in an ambulance.

Reports have said that Hamlin received CPR on the field, before being placed on a stretcher and leaving in an ambulance.