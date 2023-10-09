Bills game tailgate raises money for people with breast cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — While the Buffalo Bills were in London on Sunday, people in Rochester held a tailgate for a good cause.

Three Heads Brewing on Atlantic Avenue hosted the SIS Ta-Ta Tailgate Party. Organizers say all the money raised went toward financial grants for people with breast cancer.

“Whenever you’re challenged financially, any assistance will really help,” said Dino, an attendee at the event.

The event was organized by local breast cancer nonprofit SIS, which stands for “sustain, inspire, survive.” The goal was to raise $30,000.