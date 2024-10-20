Reciever Amari Cooper will make first apperance with Buffalo Bills on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are back in action on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Tennessee Titans. Let’s dive deep and look at the numbers that matter to get a win for the Bills.

The Bills knocked off a two-game losing streak last week to get to 4-2 and this week’s opponent is the 1-4 Tennessee Titans. But despite the Titans’ lack of wins, their defense has been phenomenal. The unit ranks number one in the NFL in yards per game, giving up less than 250 yards per contest.

But there might be a reason for that. The Titans’ offense is tied for fourth in the league with 10 turnovers despite playing one less game than the rest of their opponents, giving opposing teams shorter fields to work with.

But the main culprit of those giveaways is Will Levis, who leads the league with seven interceptions. However, according to reports, the Kentucky man will be sidelined for Sunday’s game, meaning Mason Rudolph will get the nod, who has played in 22 career games, his most recent start coming in last year’s wildcard game, in Buffalo.

On the flip side, Josh Allen is tied for fifth in the league for passing touchdowns and has still yet to throw an interception this season.

Of course, he’s adding another weapon to his repertoire in Amari Cooper, who is by far his most experienced pass catcher with seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his decade-long career.

For Buffalo, although they snapped a two-game losing streak last week, offense has still been a concern. Despite scoring 27.5 points per game, ranking sixth in the league, the Bills passing offense is averaging just 186 yards per game which sits at 25th in the league. In response, the Bills traded for Cooper, a five-time pro bowler and 10-year pro. Cooper is active and is expected to make his first start in Buffalo Sunday.

A win on Sunday would put the Bills at 5-2 and pad that early-season AFC East lead. The game will be broadcasted on CBS at 1 p.m. News10NBC will have live updates on our website and on our social media accounts.