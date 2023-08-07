Bills GM wins $50,000 bet for WNY charities

The Carson Senfield Impact Foundation and the SPCA Serving Erie County are getting thousands of dollars thanks to a bet won by the Bills GM.

Author: Claudine Ewing

Published: 10:58 PM EDT August 5, 2023

Updated: 8:39 AM EDT August 6, 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When sports analyst Pat McAfee and Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane decided on a golf wager, no one knew the big impact it would have on two local charities.

This was the bet: Beane needed to shoot 79 for McAfee to donate $25,000 to a charity of Beane’s choice. Anything better than 79, then the donation doubles to $50,000.

Beane won, and now he’s donating $50,000.

On the show, Beane said $25,000 will go to the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The Carson Senfield Impact Foundation will also get $25,000.

Senfield was a teen killed last year in Florida while attending college. He was from Orchard Park.

“Tragic accident. we’ve done some stuff for their foundation. They give scholarships to some of the high school kids here in Orchard Park,” Beane said.

Daren Senfield, father of the late Carson told 2 On Your Side’s Claudine Ewing, “We were surprised, we were in awe, we had tears,” about the donation mentioned on a national show.

Carson’s mother, Bridget, takes joy in knowing her son is not forgotten.

“He is still shining his light and because of very special people like the Beanes keeping Carson’s memory alive for all of us, and it helps,” she said.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=T6exr-MquKQ%3Frel%3D0

