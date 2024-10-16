Bills haven’t decided if Amari Cooper will play on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are back on top after a win against the New York Jets on Monday and a successful trade on Tuesday.

The team picked up Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns, who has already made his way to Buffalo. News10NBC’s Ian Mills caught up with Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane for the first time since both the win and the trade.

Cooper didn’t practice Wednesday, and the team hasn’t decided if he’ll play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Whichever game he plays in next, he’ll wear number 18.

“I’m happy to have him here,” said Head Coach Sean McDermott. “…pleasant to be around. It’s been, as you’d expect, kind of process-driven with him getting here last night and then getting in to some meetings with the coaches and again this morning so I’m sure, to some extent, a little bit of a whirlwind for him.”

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said talk with the Browns progressed on Monday and early Tuesday morning. He mentioned they also talked to the Raiders about Devonte Adams as recently as Monday morning.

“We were not to the finish line,” said Beane. “I’d say we were really close by the time that was announced. We kinda had moved on. My last conversation was Monday morning kind of monitoring the Devonte situation. And at that point kind of moved our chips into trying to acquire Amari.”

The team is also paying attention to other kickers at Wednesday’s practice, as Tyler Bass continues to struggle.