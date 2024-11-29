Bills seek snow shovelers to keep Highmark Stadium clear this winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are set to host the San Francisco 49s this Sunday in what may be a snowy game.

The amount of snowfall is still unpredictable at this point, but the season is just getting started. In anticipation of what winter in Western New York has in store, the Bills are looking for fans 18 and over to shovel snow out of Highmark Stadium throughout the rest of the season.

Management will create schedules for each day based on sign-ups and will contact you 24 hours in advance of your scheduled shoveling shift.

Shovelers are paid $20 an hour and food and drinks will be provided. The Bills will have shovels to hand out but fans can also bring their own. Shovelers, don’t forget to dress appropriately for the weather with warm hats, gloves, and boots.

To sign up, click this link to fill out the Google Form. You’ll need to provide your name, email address, address, phone number, and availability days and times.