Bills host ‘topping out’ ceremony Friday morning showing progress on new stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills showcased the progress on the new Highmark Stadium during a “topping out” ceremony held Friday morning. The event marked the installation of the final steel beam at the top of the stadium.

Construction crews signed their names on the beam before it was put in place. Team owner Terry Pegula expressed gratitude for their efforts.

“Today is not about Terry Pegula, Kathy Hochul, Roger Goodell – today is about you hard workers – men and women,” Pegula said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also attended the ceremony and shared his excitement.

“It’s a real thrill for a kid from Jamestown to be here today – having come to this stadium across the street for many years – and now to see what’s behind me – I wish I was a kid going to that stadium because it’s just remarkable – and another shoutout to you guys – you did it,” Goodell said.

The stadium project is now about halfway complete and is expected to be ready for the 2026 season. Work has begun on the playing field with plans to lay down natural grass turf by the fall.

To see more of the progress on the stadium, click here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.