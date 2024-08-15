Bills linebacker Matt Milano is ‘out indefinitely’ with bicep tear

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills all-star linebacker Matt Milano is “out indefinitely” with a tear in his bicep, says Adam Schefter with ESPN.

Milano left practice on Tuesday with the injury. He will need to have surgery with the hope of returning later this season, possibly in December, according to Schefter.

Last season was also cut short for Milano because of an injury. He suffered a fractured leg during last year’s game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.