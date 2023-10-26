Bills look to get offense going early against Bucs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Buffalo is back with another primetime matchup Thursday night.

They play Tampa Bay at home – a place where they last won in a blowout against the Miami Dolphins.

But it’s been a little bit of a rough road for 4-3 Bills, dropping two of the last three contests.

The Bills are coming off of a 29-25 loss to New England last week that saw the offense sputtering yet again. They’ve scored just 10 first half points in the last three games combined.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins said maybe there’s more they can do pre-game to get off to a better start, but there’s a bit of anxiety that doesn’t go away until a few plays or series in the game.

To that end, quarterback Josh Allen is trying to work on something pretty specific.

“Just trying to stay, you know, in this state called ‘low positive’ where, you know your energy’s not super high and you’re allowing your mind to think and be free and stay on top of everything because obviously as a quarterback there’s a lot of things going through your mind so if I can limit myself and my energy and my heart rate, I feel like I can maybe think a little bit more. But who knows? Maybe I need to think a little bit less and just play football,” he said.

“I’d rather him being locked in and playing at a higher level than getting too high at one point and then being too low so him avoiding a rollercoaster is hard as a QB because there’s so many ups and downs that happen throughout the game,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said.

The Buccaneers come in to Orchard Park with a 3-3 record.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. The game is on Amazon Prime.

