Anyone planning to go to the Buffalo Bills game Sunday in Orchard Park? Maybe you want some extra money for a round of drinks.

The team is once again looking for shovelers!

The Bills are paying $20 an hour to clear snow inside Highmark Stadium starting Friday at 2 p.m.

The gig comes with breaks in a warm area. All you have to do is dress warmly and bring a shovel.

Interested? Click here.