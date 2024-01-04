Bills looking to win the AFC East against Dolphins Sunday

MIAMI, F.L. — The Buffalo Bills are on the road this Sunday, but it could feel a lot like home.

The Bills are bringing their “home threads” to Miami for the divisional matchup against the Dolphins. Buffalo will rock their blue jersey and white pants for the matchup — a combo typically seen only in Orchard Park.

There’s a lot on the line.

The Bills could win the AFC East and earn the number two seed in the playoffs. The Football Night in America coverage starts at 7 p.m. this Sunday here on News10NBC.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

News10NBC’s Jackson Roberts will be down in Miami for the game. He’ll bring you in-depth coverage all weekend.