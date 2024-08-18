Bills Mafia Babes gather to support their team

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Self-proclaimed Bills Mafia Babes gathered at Tin Cup Social in Fairport on Sunday. The group, for female football lovers, is one of many fan groups for the Buffalo Bills in the Rochester area.

This was the second annual meetup for women to enjoy a game alongside fellow fans. The ladies got to talk shop over a rerun of Saturday’s pre-game and browse some Bills merch.

Organizers say there are 36,000 Bills Mafia Babes, holding meetups in almost every single state.

“Women have been so put down as fans that were not smart enough or we should be doing something else,” said Suzanne Halberstadt, self-proclaimed Bills Mafia Babe. “There are genuine Bills fans here and football fans as well. We teach one another because other people might not be as courteous.”

Organizers also say the only men allowed in their Facebook group are a few former Bills players. There was also a fundraiser for BestSelf Behavioral Health, the official mental health partner for the Bills.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.