Bills Mafia donates to Kansas City children’s hospital after shooting at parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bills Mafia is donating to the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City after the shooting at a Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday that injured 22 and killed a woman.

Out of the gunshot victims, at least nine are children being treated at the Children’s Mercy Hospital. They were injured after the parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl win.

Buffalo Bills 2023 Fan of the Year Del Reid shared a post on X showing that he donated $22 to Children’s Mercy Hospital and is encouraging others to do the same. You can donate here.